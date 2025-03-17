Relocation of two tollgates begins

Zvamaida Murwira, Senior Reporter

Construction of the Dema Toll Plaza along the Chitungwiza-Hwedza highway to replace the Dema tollgate has started while the Esbank tollgate along Mazowe Road will soon be relocated in a process that will result in the creation of two separate tollgates.

The decision to relocate the Esbank tollgate was announced by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona in a Government Gazette published last Friday.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 6 of the Toll Roads Act [Chapter 13:13] that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development intends to relocate the Esbank tollgate to the following sites: One along Mazowe-Bindura Road Chainage 48,6 to 50,4; one along Mazowe-Mvurwi Road Chainage 46,2 to 47,2. Along Mazowe-Bindura Road, from the junction of Mvurwi Turnoff, the proposed site is at the stretch between eight to 9,8 kilometres and along Mazowe-Mvurwi Road, the proposed site is at the stretch between 5,6 to 6,6 kilometres from the junction,” read the notice.

On the construction of the Dema toll plaza, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has indicated that the move will lead to the closure of certain roads.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, through its Department of Roads, is currently undertaking the construction of the Dema Toll Plaza and associated infrastructure along the Chitungwiza-Hwedza Highway. This project is being carried out in accordance with Statutory Instrument 47 of 2021 (Declaration of State of Disaster, Road Infrastructure Network), with CMED Contracting serving as the contractor,” reads the statement.

“To ensure the safety of all road users and facilitate the safe execution of construction works, the following section of the road will be temporarily closed: Chitungwiza-Hwedza Highway at the 60km peg from Harare CBD. Closure Period: 17th March 2025 to 31st August 2025. During this period, all road users are advised to utilise the constructed detour as an alternative access point. The Ministry sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding during this period.”

The relocation of tollgates is expected to bring relief and convenience to most motorists who felt the toll gates were now in the middle of residential areas given the urban expansion and creation of new suburbs and settlements that had been registered over the years.

The continued presence of tollgates in the middle of urban areas has created financial losses for the Zimbabwe National Road Administration as motorists were finding alternative routes to evade paying toll fees.

The skyline tollgate, along Harare- Chivhu Road has been cited as one such example where motorists devised alternative routes to avoid paying toll fees as the ministry takes long to relocate the toll gate.

Residents in the area have also raised concern over its continued presence, saying it has become a thorny issue as they have to pass through the tollgates oftenly as they carry out their chores including going to work.

The ministry intends to move the Skyline tollgate to the 36km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road, moving it outside the present urban conglomeration.

The Shamva tollgate has since been moved from within the Harare urban built up area, to Juru Growth point area, and is now operational.