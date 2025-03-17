ZPCS introduces parole system

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Remember Deketeke, Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) is set to introduce a parole system this June, drawing lessons from Namibia and Zambia.

The system, which allows for the conditional release of prisoners to serve the remainder of their sentences in the community under supervision, aims to enhance rehabilitation, reintegration, and community safety.

Under the system, an inmate can be released through a decision made by the President, the State Parole Board, the Commissioner-General of Prisons, or the Minister responsible for Prisons and Correctional Services.

Addressing stakeholders at the parole regulations stakeholders’ workshop last week, ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu said the ultimate goal is to ensure that the Prisons and Correctional Service Act (Chapter 7:23) serves its core purpose of rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates while promoting community safety.

“As ZPCS, we are particularly grateful for the positive response and the participation of our regional counterparts, namely the Namibian Correctional Service and the Zambia Correctional Service, who have joined us in this important dialogue,” he said.

He added that Zimbabwe’s path forward requires a strong foundation built on collaboration, shared knowledge, and a commitment to reform.

Namibia Correctional Services (NCS)chairperson of the National Release Board, Commissioner Emilige Van Zyl emphasised the need for effective case management and a focus on success rates to reduce risks to society and alleviate overcrowding in correctional facilities.

“We faced trials and challenges, but ultimately, effective case management and thorough assessments for parole releases, combined with support for inmates during conditional release significantly reduced risks to society and alleviated overcrowding in correctional facilities,” she added.

Zambia Correctional Services (ZCS) Deputy Commissioner General Llyod Chilundika said the move demonstrates the commitment by the ZPCS to attaining best practice in the parole system.

He added: “This thorough process gives us optimism that the ZPCS will develop one of the best systems on the continent, as they learn from existing practices and can address the challenges faced by current boards.”

ZCPS Manicaland province legal officer Thokozani Sithole said the initiative is in-sync with the ZCPC’s mandate of rehabilitating offenders.

The mandate is central to the organisation’s goal of preparing inmates for successful reintegration into society and upholds the rights and dignity of inmates by providing a structured pathway for conditional release, consistent with ZCPS’s commitment to humane treatment among others.