Nursing school initiative for Mhangura

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Conrad Mupesa, Mashonaland West Bureau

Government is actively pursuing the establishment of a new nursing school at Makonde Christian Hospital, located in Mhangura.

The initiative seeks to enhance the capacity for training student nurses within Mashonaland West Province, addressing a pressing need for more qualified healthcare professionals in the region.

Presently, the training of nurses in the province is conducted at two main facilities, Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital School and Sanyati Baptist Hospital School.

Unfortunately, these institutions have witnessed a concerning trend of low enrolment figures.

For instance, Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital School currently accepts only 30 students per intake cycle to train as registered general nurses.

This is particularly concerning given the overwhelming response it received this year, with over 2 500 applications submitted for the May intake alone.

In addition to general nursing, Chinhoyi also offers midwifery programmes, while the Sanyati Baptist Hospital School focuses on primary care nursing.

Provincial Medical Director, Dr Celestino Dhege, expressed optimism regarding the new nursing school during a recent announcement.

He noted that Makonde Christian Hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and a qualified staff, making it an ideal candidate for this educational expansion.

“We have identified Makonde Christian Hospital as another facility that we want to turn into a nursing school.

“The hospital has already established the necessary equipment and manpower required for effective nursing education,” Dr Dhege stated.

The existing infrastructure at Makonde Christian Hospital includes a fully operational surgical theatre and various specialised units essential for comprehensive nursing training.

Furthermore, the area, which was once a bustling mining town, boasts additional properties that can be repurposed to accommodate the student population expected to enrol should the transition to a nursing school prove successful.

While Dr Dhege did not specify the exact number of students expected to be trained at the new institution, the Government’s commitment to expanding nursing education is clear.

In a related development, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora recently announced the transformation of the Kadoma Cotton Research Centre into another nursing school, with its inaugural intake scheduled for this September.

This facility, originally designed to educate agricultural officers and farmers, is being upgraded to include lecture rooms, laboratories, operating theatres, and dormitories, all integral to effective nursing education.

“Renovations are currently underway, including repainting the walls and ensuring that the facilities meet health education standards.”

This initiative is critical in bolstering Zimbabwe’s healthcare system, especially in light of the alarming trend of brain drain affecting the nation.

Many doctors, nurses, and healthcare support staff are seeking opportunities abroad, particularly in European nations such as the United Kingdom, Italy, and France.

Other destinations being targeted for primary health care amd nursing include Australi, New Zealand.

The Government’s efforts aim to counter this trend by ensuring a steady influx of newly trained health professionals equipped to serve the needs of the local population.