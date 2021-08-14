Source: Reprieve for public hospitals – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY VANESSA GONYE

Four public hospitals have received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from Old Mutual as the country continues to face a health crisis in the wake of the raging COVID-19 third wave.

Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, Mpilo in Bulawayo, Mutare Provincial Hospital and Kwekwe General Hospital each received 500 waterproof gowns each, 500 face masks boxes, 500 face shields, 500 plastic aprons, 500 latex gloves boxes and 500 Hazmut blue lined suits. Old Mutual will also provide hampers to the health workers.

The donation was part of Old Mutual’s core-business ethics which focuses on addressing the concerns of the wider community and making charitable donations in critical areas of need.

Speaking at the handover of the equipment in Harare, Old Mutual Zimbabwe group chief executive officer Sam Matsekete said: “No words can express our appreciation and recognition of the diligent and hard work that the government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care have been putting towards mitigating the harsh effects of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the country.

“As Old Mutual, we acknowledge this great effort, and we would like to support the government’s efforts by donating PPE to be used by frontline workers at hospitals in hotspots across the country.”

Matsekete applauded the health workers for their hard work and commitment in the fight against COVID-19.

“Please continue the fight with the knowledge that Old Mutual will continue to support you and wish you all success in the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we will continue to invest in communities in which we operate to foster social development and economic progress. To achieve this, the health of our communities is critical hence this donation to health workers.

“They are not alone in this fight. We are in it together, Sisonke — Tiri Tose.”

Staff working in the public sector have, for countless times decried the state of their working conditions, with unavailability of protective wear topping the list. The nurses and doctors have, for a number of times, protested over unavailability of PPE.