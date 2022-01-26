AGGRIEVED residents of Arlington Estates in Harare have given a 48-hour ultimatum to Tafadzwa Muguti, the Harare Metropolitan Province Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, demanding that he should assure them that he is not going to proceed with demolishing their residential properties.

Source: Residents give Muguti 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw demolition threats – The Zimbabwean

In an article published in the state-run The Herald newspaper on

Tuesday 25 January 2022, titled “Arlington, Retreat properties face

demolition, warns Muguti, the Harare Metropolitan Province Secretary

for Provincial Affairs and Devolution was extensively quoted stating

that all houses and developments built in an area around Robert Mugabe

International Airport including Arlington Estate and Retreat suburb

face demolition.

Muguti said the developments in the areas were within a so-called red

zone which affects the operations of the airport and should therefore

be demolished and were also done in violation of the Civil Aviation

Act and the Airports Company of Zimbabwe Act. He further indicated

that government was going to approach the courts to obtain a

demolition order authorising it to conduct the exercise.

But in a letter written to Muguti on Tuesday 25 January 2022,

Arlington Estates Homeowners Association, represented by Tinashe

Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights challenged Muguti’s

claims and indicated that the development of properties in Arlington

Estate by residents was done in accordance with the law and all the

necessary approvals and inspections were done and approved by the

Local Planning Authority which is the City of Harare and the residents

obtained Title Deeds for their properties.

The Arlington residents said their houses are private properties

protected from compulsory deprivation through demolition or otherwise

and hence no person may be compulsorily deprived of their property as

the planned demolitions constitute a violation of property rights

guaranteed in Section 71 of the Constitution.

The residents’ letter was also delivered to City of Harare, Local

Government Minister and Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

The residents advised Muguti that there is a pending court order

against him, the City of Harare and other local authorities issued

under HC2857/21 which prohibits him from carrying out any demolitions

unless he follows due process and complies with the principles of

natural justice as provided for in terms of the Administrative Justice

Act.

They accused Muguti of acting in blatant disregard of the existing

court order to which human rights lawyers in a separate matter have

since applied to the High Court seeking an order for the Harare

Metropolitan Province Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution

to be declared to be in contempt of court.

The residents said failure to receive an undertaking stopping the

planned demolitions of housing properties from Muguti, they will

approach the High Court for redress.