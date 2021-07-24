Source: Residents urge Gweru council to use solar – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GWERU residents have urged council to use solar as alternative energy at its water treatment plants to avert the challenges bedevilling the city due to power cuts.

The Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Development Association Trust executive director David Chikore yesterday said solar power would also reduce cost of water supply.

“Over the years, we have experienced severe water shortages due to incessant power cuts by Zesa.

“There is need for our local authority to embrace alternative sources of energy to pump water to residents,” he said.

“Council should find a way to reduce its over-dependence on power supply from Zesa so as to reduce the cost of water to the consumer.”

Recently, mayor Josiah Makombe said council was struggling to pay for electricity.

“At current revenue collection levels, council is struggling to pay $13 million monthly bill for electricity,” he said.