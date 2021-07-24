Source: Top academic Prof Kahari dies | The Herald

Professor George Kahari

Herald Reporter

Veteran academic, nationalist and former Zimbabwean Ambassador to Germany, Professor George Kahari, has died.

He died three days after turning 91.

Prof Kahari died yesterday morning from Covid-19 related complications.

Ms Patricia Kambarami, daughter to the late Prof Kahari, confirmed the death.

Born in 1930 in Bindura, Prof Kahari attended various schools including Dadaya Mission in Zvishavane before obtaining a higher certificate in Sociology in 1951 and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, Administration and Shona.

He became active in nationalist politics in 1958 when he joined the African National Congress (ANC) before moving to ZAPU, where he was elected Central Committee member and Deputy Publicity Secretary in 1975. He was then appointed as a member of the ZAPU delegation to the Geneva conference in 1976.

Prof Kahari taught at various schools and colleges, including the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, and the University of Zimbabwe.

He has more than 10 publications to his name, including “The Odyssey of Shona Narratives”, “A Standard Dictionary of Shona-English Names”, and “The Search for Identity and Ufuru”.

As a diplomat, Prof Kahari served as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Germany, Italy and the then Czechoslovakia.

He is survived by wife Betty Likwambe and five children.