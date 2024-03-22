Source: Jameson Timba, Chibaya Fight Over Chamisa’s Blue Movement | Report

Jameson Timba and Amos Chibaya, close allies of former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, are apparently vying for control of the yet-to-be-launched political party known as the “Blue Movement”, which is associated with Chamisa.

According to Bulawayo24, Timba and Chibaya disagree on critical elements of the planned party’s organizational structure, particularly concerning the criteria for selecting cluster leaders.

This situation arises as Chibaya, along with Prince Dubeko Sibanda and Gift Ostalos Siziba, have reportedly confided in their trusted lieutenants about their aspirations to deputise Chamisa. Chibaya believes he is the most suitable candidate for the role.