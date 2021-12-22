Source: RioZim, workers clash over PPEs, bonuses – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKALA

WORKERS at the ZSE-listed RioZim Limited have given a 14-day notice to go on strike in protest over unpaid November salaries and unfair labour practices.

RioZim owns Renco Mine in Masvingo, Empress Nickel Refinery (ENR), Cam and Motor Mine and the Dalny Mine in Kadoma.

The workers through their union, the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Mineral Workers Union (Zdamwu), wrote to management on Monday announcing plans to embark on a strike in a fortnight unless their grievances are addressed.

“We write on behalf of our members at your mine and on behalf of all your workers at your two mining sites (Cam and Motor and ENR) whom have voted, agreed and engage us to write to you as we hereby do,” the notice signed by Zdamwu secretary-general Justice Chinhema read.

“We hereby give you 14 days’ notice effective December 21, 2021, of the intention to embark on collective job action as per requirements of section 104(2a) of the Labour Act (Chapter 28:01). For avoidance of doubt, the collective job action shall commence on January 5, 2022, unless otherwise resolved.”

Among their grievances is the failure by the company to provide them with COVID-19 personal protective equipment, discrimination on bonus payment between full-time and contract employees and refusal to comply with works’ council resolutions.

“You would also note that the workers have not yet received their November and December salaries are already due in light of the usual annual holiday.

It is paramount that the arrears be paid together with December salaries forthwith to enable workers to have a merry Christmas just like the rest of Zimbabweans.”

The notice was copied to the Labour ministry, police and workers committee.

Meanwhile, the company has reportedly suspended 14 workers committee members for demanding early payment of salaries amid revelations that they are yet to receive November pay.

“Their November salaries are still not yet paid in full. Fourteen workers’ committee members were affected,” the worker said.

“The workers were also demanding their bonus and early payment of December salaries and the committee got suspended. It is too bad.

Employers do not respect their employees who provide them with labour.”

Chinhema said the management was yet to respond to the notice.

No comment could be obtained from the company.