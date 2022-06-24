Source: Road to Inyankuni waterworks in sorry state – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube has expressed concern over the poor state of the road leading to the Inyankuni Dam water pump station.

On Wednesday, during a tour of the Bulawayo City Council Water and Sewer Services Improvement Projects, Ncube said because Inyankuni was a critical facility supplying water to Bulawayo, it must have a proper road link.

“It’s so sad that the state of the road to the Inyankuni booster pump is substandard. The Umzingwane Rural District Council should be engaged to avail devolution funds for the construction of a proper road,” she said.

Ncube said if fire broke out at the waterworks, it would be difficult for the fire brigade to access the area.

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said the poor road to Inyankuni waterworks was affecting council which constantly buys tyres for vehicles that deliver water chemicals to the station.