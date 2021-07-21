Source: Robber fished from his Mudzi hideout – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A SUSPECTED armed robber, who was on the police most wanted list, has been nabbed while hiding at his rural home in Mudzi, Mashonaland East province, following a chase that involved a sniffer dog.

Lazurus Chinobhururuka (36) is reportedly behind a spate of armed robberies across the country and has been on the run since June this year.

Mash East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii yesterday confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

He said the suspect was found in possession of a fake Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) identity card.

“Police in Murewa have busted a suspect who is believed to be the mastermind of armed robberies that have been happening in the country,” Chazovachii said.

“Upon his arrest, he was searched and a police identification card was recovered.

“It is believed the suspect committed a spate of armed robbery cases and has been terrorising several victims in different places throughout the country between October 2020 to June 2021. The suspect is currently in police custody and is assisting police with investigations.”

Police said on July 15, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Homicide Harare received information that Chinobhururuka, of Mabvuku in Harare, was hiding at his rural home in Chinobhururuka village under Chief Nyakuchena in Mudzi.

The detectives teamed up with ZRP Murewa Canine division to carry out a raid on the suspect’s homestead.

It is reported that while on their way to his homestead, the police officers reportedly saw him driving his vehicle along a dusty road they were using and they intercepted him.

Upon realising that he had been cornered, Chinobhururuka reportedly jumped off the vehicle and bolted into the bush, prompting the police officers to give chase. Police unleashed a dog, which caught him, leading to his arrest.