Source: Robbers raid road construction firm – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Chivhu have arrested two men who were part of a gang that raided a road construction company along Masvingo-Harare Highway and stole 350 litres of diesel.

The suspects were arrested in a movie style high-speed chase which saw them dump their vehicle and take to their heels.

But nimble footed police officers outpaced and apprehended them.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii, confirmed the arrests, adding a manhunt for the other three has since been launched.

According to police, on September 10, at around 6pm, a security guard was on duty manning Fossil Construction Company road equipment at the 123km peg along Harare-Masvingo Highway.

At around 2am, a white unregistered Mazda Bongo stopped along a detour about 20 metres from the company’s base, prompting the guard to check.

Upon arriving at the vehicle, its driver sped off towards Harare.

The security guard then heard a loud bang at the base and rushed back to check. Upon arrival at the site, he was hit on the forehead with a metal object. The security guard realised that there were four other suspects at the site.

The security guard was further attacked and they fled from the scene before hiding in a nearby farm.

At around 5am, the security guard returned and discovered that the lids of diesel tanks of two steel roller machines and an excavator opened.

He also discovered that diesel had spilled to the ground from the machines.

A report was made at Feathrestone Police Station.

After an hour, police officers, who were manning a roadblock in Beatrice tried to intercept a Nissan Caravan which was overloaded.

They flagged down the vehicle, but it did not stop, resulting in a high speed chase towards Harare.

The police officers then alerted their colleagues manning a roadblock at the 20km peg.

It is reported that the suspects were stopped at the 20km peg and fled on foot. The police officers gave chase and apprehended one of the suspects, Prosper Hipandambira (46).

Police recovered 27x20l containers filled with diesel as well as two small pipes.

Hipandambira implicated Robson Mudzonga (32) of Dzivarasekwa in Harare. The detectives discovered that the gang had also stolen 350l of diesel and 2x48kg gas tanks at Fossil Construction Site near Njiva shops in Chivhu.

“Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the three suspects who are still at large. They are known by their pseudonyms as Edward of Epworth and Bonnie of Dzivarasekwa Extension,” Chazovachii said.