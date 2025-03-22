Robbery suspect steals gun, escapes at court

0

Prosper Dembedza, Court Correspondent

IN a scene reminiscent of a high-octane thriller, an armed suspect, Luke Zinyengerere, executed a breathtaking escape from the clutches of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday.

As officers escorted a group of prisoners to their waiting van, Zinyengerere sprang into action, brandishing a firearm with a steely resolve.

The atmosphere crackled with tension as he pointed the gun at the unsuspecting officers, catching them completely off guard.

In a daring move, he hijacked a motorist’s vehicle, leaving chaos in his wake as he sped off.

Witnesses at the scene were left in shock, whispering that the weapon may have been smuggled into the facility by an insider from remand    prison.

Zinyengerere’s accomplice, Tafadzwa Marondera, was swiftly apprehended, and his dreams of freedom were  dashed.

The two face armed robbery  charges.

