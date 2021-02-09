Rushwaya reinstated as ZMF President 

0

THE Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) has reinstated Henrietta Rushwaya as its President after she was suspended last year.

Source: Rushwaya reinstated as ZMF President – The Zimbabwean

Henrietta Rushwaya

In a meeting held at Rainbow Towers this Tuesday morning, ZMF members unanimously agreed to reinstate Rushwaya with immediate effect saying her suspension was unconstitutional.

The Federation stated that the suspension was not lawful and that it is only the duty of the National Executive not of the General Council (management) to suspend her.

Rushwaya has been reinstated forthwith.

