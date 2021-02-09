Source: JUST IN: Zororo –Phumulani pays UZ students medical bills | The Herald

SteveJohn’s relative Tshepo Elisha Nyakirai, sister-in-law Rebecca Mutapiri and the Zororo Phumulani team soon after the donation

Roselyne Sachiti Features, Health and Society Editor

South Africa-based Zimbabwean funeral and repatriation service provider Zororo –Phumulani today donated R100 000 towards University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student SteveJohn Matapire’s hospital bills.

To ensure SteveJohn continues with his education online after surgery, Zororo-Phumulani, the biggest single donor towards his surgery, also gave him a laptop.

The donation was made at SteveJohn’s brother Alex’s residence in Louis Tritchards, Limpopo province, South Africa this morning.

SteveJohn’s sister- in law Rebecca received the donation on his behalf as he was in pain.

Speaking at the handover, Zororo Phumulani Corporate Marketing Manager Mrs Robertta Mutimbiri said: “The plight of SteveJohn touched us as an organisation that believes in equipping our youths for life. We did not look at the time he will spend in hospital, but we are looking at him after he has recovered. We will allocate a laptop from our 2021 give away promotion above hospital bills that we will take care of. He will use the laptop to catch up online so he does not continue missing out on his studies.”

Rebecca said she was grateful for the timely donation, which will ensure SteveJohn undergoes the surgery. She said following the donation, SteveJohn will be admitted in hospital tomorrow (Wednesday).

“This means a lot, we are short of words for the kindness and the help from Zororo Phumulani. The doctors will tell us when he will be operated on, but he is being admitted to hospital tomorrow,” she said.

She added: “Zororo -Phumulani heard our plea and they reached out and came where we stay. They saw him and donated R100 000 for his treatment until all is done. They also gave him a laptop.”

She also thanked all Zimbabweans, those in South Africa, US, UK and all over the world who also contributed towards SteveJohn’s surgery.

SteveJohn, a 21-year-old University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has a huge tumour on his right shoulder and appealed for financial assistance for an emergency operation.

He was diagnosed with the condition four years ago and has been getting treatment at Karanda Mission Hospital in Mashonaland Central, where he was previously operated on without success.

The operation requires R150 000, based on the quotation they were given by doctors and before Zororo-Phumulani’s assistance, the family had only managed to raise part of the money through well -wishers.

Zororo-Phumulani powered by Doves Zimbabwe was founded by the current CEO Mr Edwin Anderson.

According to Zororo Phumulani, they believe that the best way to ensure a child’s future is to give them education. For this reason, the company says, they always answer the call when active youths like SteveJohn call for help.

For the past four years Zororo-Phumulani has assisted students from disadvantaged backgrounds through an annual laptop give- away program.

The programme sees hundreds of students from disadvantaged backgrounds getting free laptops as they will be starting their tertiary education.

Just last year around this time, Tryphine Mudzvengi a Zimbabwean student based in SA took it to social media to ask for help as her parents could not afford her varsity fees. Zororo-Phumulani answered the call and assisted. To date, the student gets a monthly stipend from Zororo-Phumulani for her monthly upkeep in university.

The company participated in Golf tournaments to raise funds to assist the victims of Cyclone Idai which ravaged the Eastern parts of Zimbabwe in 2019.

Last year, when the government of South Africa imposed a national lock down as a result of Covid-19 leaving several undocumented Zimbabweans with no means of survival.

This resulted in Zororo-Phumulani carrying out a fundraising campaign to secure food parcels for Zimbabwean nationals who were facing food challenges back in South Africa.

On a monthly bases the company provides groceries for the five- time soccer star of the year, George Shaya.

The company hosted a surprise birthday party for the soccer legend when he turned 76 last year. In December the soccer legend was in South Africa where Zororo-Phumulani honored him with the Zororo-Phumulani Life time achievers Award during the South Africa -Zimbabwe Archievers awards.