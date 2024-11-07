Source: Russia’s role in Zim’s liberation struggle recognised –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Joshua Nkomo National Foundation (JNNF), in partnership with the Russian State University for Humanities, held an exhibition at the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo recently to commemorate Russia/Soviet Union’s significant support to the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (Zapu) during the country’s liberation struggle.

This exhibition highlighted the crucial role Russia played in Zimbabwe’s independence struggle.

Zapu’s armed wing, the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra), received military training and equipment from the Soviet Union, enabling it to employ guerrilla warfare tactics against the Rhodesian government.

Speaking during the event, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Judith Ncube indicated that the exhibition was a testament to the friendship forged in the struggle against oppression.

“The archival and documentary exhibition we are unveiling today is more than just a collection of photographs and documents. It is a testament to the friendship forged in the struggle against oppression,” she said.

“It highlights the invaluable role the USSR played in supporting various liberation movements across Africa, particularly in southern Africa and Zimbabwe where colonial powers resisted the call for freedom.”

Ncube said the exhibition was a reminder of the pivotal moments that shaped Zimbabwe’s history.

She said the 1957 Youth Festival in Moscow was a significant turning point where thousands of African youths found inspiration and opportunities for education, paving the way for future leaders who would rise to challenge colonial rule.

JNNF project director Gilbert Moyo also said the exhibition was a commemoration of the help Russia gave to Zimbabwe.

“We are here to celebrate and appreciate the relationship that we, the Zimbabweans, we as the Zapu and Zipra forces have with Russia. It has been 44 years since Zimbabwe attained independence and the Soviet Union which is today Russia played a pivotal role in that,” he said.

“The relationship between Zapu and the USSR was a remarkable one. The USSR supported a number of African countries, including Zimbabwe.”

Russian State University for Humanities representative Alexander Zotin said they found some documents in the archives and thought it would be very interesting to show them to Bulawayo to highlight the friendship they had with Zapu and Zipra.

“It’s a very important exhibition for us, for Russia and Zimbabwe as well because it’s part of our history,” Zotin said.

“It shows that Russia was not part of colonial rule, but it helped African nations to fight colonialism. It’s part of our common fight against colonialism.”

The exhibition served as a reminder of the strong historical ties between Zimbabwe and Russia.

Joshua Nkomo, the late Zapu leader, played a pivotal role in the liberation struggle and his legacy continues to be celebrated in Zimbabwe.