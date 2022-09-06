Source: Sadc meets over water, energy and food security –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE is among other Southern African Development Community (Sadc) States attending a three-day stakeholder dialogue meeting on sustainable water resource development in the region.

The 10th Sadc Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue in Maseru, Lesotho began yesterday, and ends tomorrow with discussions centred on water, energy and food security.

The three-day dialogue is being held under the theme Bolstering regional productive capacities for water, energy, food security and ecosystem resilience to achieve inclusive and sustainable industrial transformation.

“The outcomes of the three-day meeting will feed into the decisions to be presented by the ministers responsible for food, water and energy security to the Sadc Council of ministers,” the Sadc secretariat said in a statement.

The event provides a forum for practitioners from water and related sectors to discuss pertinent issues on deepening regional integration and poverty reduction in the region.

The Sadc secretariat said the objective of the dialogue was to ensure that the region unlocked the potential of sustainable water resource development in contributing to regional integration, poverty eradication and socio-economic development.

“Through interactive sessions the dialogue will seek to identify solutions and come up with recommendations to address pressing issues and take forward the dialogue outcomes into programmes,” the Sadc secretariat added.

Topics under discussion include converse opportunities to deal with effects of COVID-19 and the rising global food security concerns triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.