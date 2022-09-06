Source: Magistrates’ court for Mkoba –Newsday Zimbabwe

GWERU City Council intends to convert the Zaire Bar in Mkoba 6 to a magistrates’ court as part of nationwide efforts to bring the justice delivery system closer to people.

Speaking during an ordinary council meeting last week, town clerk Vakai Chikwekwe said the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had approached the local authority over the setting up of a court in Mkoba.

“They (JSC) said they had found a donor who needs existing infrastructure to renovate into a court,” Chikwekwe said. “We identified Zaire Bar so that the court could set up there. The intention is to bring the justice delivery system to the people.”

Ward 10 councillor Charles Chikozho said bringing the court to the high-density suburb would ensure that people save on transport costs to and from the Gweru Magistrates’ Court located in town.

“Having a court in Mkoba will benefit the people we represent and we should, therefore, support this cause,” he said.

Ward 11 councillor lbert Chirau weighed in saying: “This gesture brings services to the people.”

Last year government promised to set up magistrates’ courts in Epworth, Glen Norah and Budiriro in Harare, while in Bulawayo the courts would be set up in Entumbane and Nkulumane.