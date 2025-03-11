Mbire councillors get motorbikes to improve mobility

Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Christopher Magomo (centre) hands over 22 motorbikes purchased for councillors by the Mbire Rural District Council (RDC) yesterday. He was joined by Mbire Member of Parliament David Butau (right), Council Chairperson Councillor Ishmael Chaukura (second from left, in a white shirt) and other officials

Fungai Lupande, Mashonaland Central Bureau

There was jubilation in Mbire at the weekend after 22 councillors received motorbikes from the Mbire Rural District Council, to ensure they reach every corner of the district and attend important council meetings without barriers.

Ward 1 Councillor Christmas Kachasu expressed his gratitude to the local authority, noting that he previously relied on a worn-out motorcycle.

He highlighted the challenges posed by poor road conditions, worsened by recent rains, which hindered his ability to connect with the community effectively on foot.

His ward encompasses vast tracts of forests and abundant wildlife.

“I was exposing myself to a lot of danger while navigating wildlife-infested forests. Public transport posed many inconveniences, causing me to miss important council meetings,” Cllr Kachasu said at the handover ceremony last Friday.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Christopher Magomo, reinforced the commitment to the mantra that no place and no one will be left behind, as directed by President Mnangagwa.

He commended the local authority for prioritising service delivery.

“The roads are in a bad state, but these motorbikes will enable councillors to access hard-to-reach areas.

“The bikes are cost-effective to maintain, allowing councillors to attend essential meetings. Given that the wards in Mbire are quite far apart, the motorbikes will serve as tools for monitoring developmental projects as we work towards Vision 2030,” he said.

Minister Magomo also announced that provincial independence celebrations would take place in Mbire, reflecting the ongoing decentralisation agenda.

Mbire council chairperson, Councillor Ishmael Chaukura, emphasised the council’s commitment to President Mnangagwa’s directive to prioritise service delivery.

He called for the decentralisation of funds allocated by the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) to the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA).

“We acknowledge the receipt of funds from Zinara. Our roads need significant attention, and the local authority often bears the blame.

“The motorcycles will empower our councillors to connect with their communities effectively,” said Cllr Chaukura.

Chief Senate Matsiwo thanked President Mnangagwa for the Zunde raMambo programme, which provides food relief to the vulnerable. He praised the strong relationship between the council and traditional leaders.

“Chiefs are invited to all important meetings, and we work collaboratively. The council listens to the people’s needs; for instance, they constructed a mothers’ shelter at Masomo Clinic.

“However, I expressed concern over the poor state of roads, especially the Mahuhwe-Chitsungo and Mushumbi-Chitsungo Hospital routes.

“Travellers using the Mahuhwe-Musengezi-Chidodo Road are paying exorbitant fees for a small stretch,” said Chief Matsiwo.

MP for Mbire, Cde David Butau, described the local authority as results-oriented, highlighting the collaboration among traditional leaders, the Member of Parliament, and the community.

“We embrace Vision 2030, ensuring that no one is left behind. Mbire has a crucial role in supporting the President’s vision,” he said.

Acting CEO for Pfura Rural District Council, Engineer Emson Chitsungo, praised the cooperative relationship between Mbire RDC, its residents, and traditional leaders, noting that the unity in Mbire is exemplary.

“Moving in the same direction is crucial for development. We have heard the Chief speak positively about their council, and I will convey this message to Mt Darwin,” he said.