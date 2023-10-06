Source: ED meets Ramaphosa –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, met in Beitbridge yesterday and undertook to boost regional trade.

The two leaders toured both the South African and Zimbabwean sides of Beitbridge and agreed on the need to improve infrastructure to boost regional trade.

“With the advent of the Africa continental free trade area, with infrastructure like this, the trade is just going to move,” Ramaphosa said.

He was addresing journalists after touring the Zimbabwean border upgraded at a cost of US$300 million.

The two countries plan to have a one-stop-border at Beitbridge.

“So we came here with the minister who is in charge of Immigration (Aaron Motsoaledi) to see how best we can copy what Zimbabwe has done with a view of matching them so that we have a seamless way of enabling our people, our goods, our vehicles to move across the border of the two countries across our common heritage which is the Limpopo River,” Ramaphosa said.

All cross-border travel between Zimbabwe and South Africa was stopped for several hours as a security measure as Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa met for bilateral talks at the border town.

The two leaders met as some disgruntled pressure groups threatened to close the border over the disputed August 23 and 24 election.