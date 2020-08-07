Source: Shot in the arm for Shurugwi Hospital – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Lorraine Muromo

Shurugwi District Hospital has received a donation of bed linen and other items from Midlands property developer River Valley Properties.Presenting the donation on Monday, River Valley chief executive Smelly Dube said her company had seen it fit to “spruce” up the image of the hospital wards since the health facility was currently being turned into a COVID-19 facility.

“It is our endeavour as River Valley to give Shurugwi Hospital a state-of-the-art look,” she said.“Since the hospital will be used as a COVID-19 centre, it should be up to standard.”

Dube said her company would also donate food hampers to frontline staff at the hospital.

Speaking at the same event, Shurugwi North MP Robson Nyathi (Zanu PF) applauded River Valley for the kind gesture and urged other corporates to join the fight against the pandemic.

“What River Valley did today should be emulated by other companies,” he said.

“We are happy as Shurugwi that as we move towards the construction of an isolation and treatment centre, stakeholders have chipped in towards this cause.”River Valley also donated food hampers to vulnerable families in the small mining town.

The food items included mealie-meal, sugar, cooking oil, rice, flour and soaps, among others.The company also donated sanitary wear, soaps and other goods to inmates at Shurugwi Prison.

War veterans from the district were also beneficiaries of the food hampers.

Dube said her company would continue to cushion the vulnerable from the effects of the novel virus through providing them with food.

“It is important to have a giving hand particularly during this difficult time when most are affected by COVID-19,”she said.