Source: No to forex-only fees, schools warned | The Sunday News

Mr Patrick Zumbo

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

WITH the first term beginning this Tuesday, the Government has issued a warning to schools across the country against the manipulation of foreign exchange rates, urging parents to report such fraudulent practices to authorities for action to be taken.

This follows reports that some schools are coercing parents to pay school fees in local currency at inflated black-market rates while others are demanding that fees be paid in forex only.

Parents have reportedly being forced to use rates as high as ZWL38 for US$1 when paying school fees in local currency.

In a recent interview with Sunday News, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Director for Communications and Advocacy Mr Patrick Zumbo emphasised the importance of adhering to the official exchange rate.

“Schools must stay away from negative practices that could result in legal repercussions. We insist that when parents pay in local currency, schools should always use the official exchange rate. The black-market rate has no place in our educational institutions,” said Mr Zumbo.

He further urged schools not to restrict fee payments to foreign currency only.

“Schools must not insist on payments in US dollars exclusively. We question why schools require US dollars when basic necessities such as food and stationery for students can be purchased using local currency. We encourage heads of schools to allow payments in a currency of the parents’ choice, including the Rand, which is preferred by some parents in Masvingo and Matabeleland South Provinces.”

Mr Zumbo also addressed concerns regarding school uniforms, where parents are reportedly being pressured to buy overpriced items directly from schools.

“We have received complaints from stakeholders about schools mandating that parents purchase uniforms exclusively from them. This practice is unacceptable. Parents should have the freedom to buy uniforms from affordable sources. While schools can sell uniforms as part of their commercial activities, these should be reasonably priced. In some cases, we have seen uniform prices exceed school fees and levies,” he warned.

Mr Zumbo acknowledged the financial strain on parents, stating, “Most parents are fulfilling their financial obligations and we appreciate their efforts. We encourage parents to communicate with school authorities if they face challenges with payments and propose a feasible payment plan.”

He noted, however, that some parents struggle to honour agreements made with schools, which can lead to difficulties.

The ministry is currently assessing the availability of boarding school placements with Mr Zumbo mentioning that some institutions are still enrolling for Form One boarding placements and parents should explore vacancies in schools that are not full.

“Our Electronic Ministry Application Platform (e-map) will provide information on districts and provinces with openings, and we plan to close the platform once schools officially open. For now, we have above 26 000 boarding places, in previous years it was around 24 000 versus 33 000 learners that applied. We have more schools being built as boarding schools, but we still have a short supply in terms of placements,” he added.

As schools prepare to welcome students, many parents, especially those with children entering Form One, Grade One or Early Childhood Development are feeling the financial impact of school requirements.

“I’ve found preparing for Form One to be quite a journey filled with both excitement and stress. We’ve been busy acquiring uniforms, books and other essentials. Choosing the right school has been a significant decision and we want to ensure it fits our child’s needs,” shared Mr Khumbulani Hadebe from North End, Bulawayo.

He expressed concern over rising school fees, stating, “The costs have increased dramatically, and managing the budget has been challenging. We’ve had to make tough decisions about our spending, especially if fees continue to rise.”

Mrs Isabel Mawere from Tshabalala, whose son is starting ECD said while there are many requirements, they are coping.

“We were fortunate that some stationery and school fees were included in the application requirements, so we prepared in advance. We had to forgo some holiday treats to ensure everything was set for the start of school,” she stated.

Another parent, Mr Clinton Dhiwayo from Hwange District, voiced his concerns about last-minute preparations for his daughter starting Form One at a boarding school.

“Things have been tough financially. We’ve had to secure bedding, stationery, uniforms, groceries and toiletries for her as she embarks on her first boarding experience. We want her to feel comfortable from day one,” he shared.

