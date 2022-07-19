Source: Sikhala challenges placement on remand – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (MP) Job Sikhala has denied charges of defeating the course of justice on police investigations into the murder of opposition activist, Moreblessing Ali.

The State is alleging that Sikhala obstructed their investigations when he blamed Zanu PF for Ali’s murder.

While applying for Sikhala’s placement on remand, prosecutor Tafara Chirambira told Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje that the State was convinced that Sikhala committed the offence.

But Sikhala’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa assisted by Jeremiah Bhamu said the opposition legislator could not have obstructed their investigations as Ali had not been found at the time.

“There is no such video uploaded on ZimLive and on YouTube because the accused was already in custody. Unless the accused is getting preferential treatment with WiFi inside the jail. It is being alleged he uploaded the video on 15 June when in fact, he was already in custody,” Mtetwa said.

“On Zimlive it is not there unless its editor Mdudusi Mathuthu allows Sikhala to upload his videos. The accused cannot be held responsible for the police failure to investigate a murder case.

“We repeat our request to get the video and we want that video. Signing a warned and cautioned statement without seeing the video is unconstitutional.”

But Chirambira said the videos will be provided at the right time.

However Mambanje ruled that the police should preserve the constitutional rights of the accused persons.

Mambanje said he did not have facts on how Sikhala was taken from remand prison by law enforcement agents, but said they must follow the constitutional guidelines when dealing with accused persons.

However, Mambanje postponed ruling on placement on remand to Thursday.

