Slain twin sisters burial today 

Samukelisiwe and Attalia Zhou were killed by the former’s husband Justice Sibanda following a domestic dispute.

TWO Zimbabwean twin sisters killed by a jilted husband in South Africa last week are set to be buried today in Ntabazinduna.

Sibanda later turned the gun on himself after an unsuccessful reconciliation meeting with his inlaws.

Othillia Zhou said her sisters will be laid to rest at Madlelenyoni Village in Ntabazinduna just outside Bulawayo.

“We expect their remains today (yesterday) for burial on Sunday,” she said in an interview during the week.

Sibanda, from Gokwe, would have killed his brother in law Farai Zhou had his gun not jammed.

Sibanda erupted violently at a family meeting in Berea Gardens in Johannesburg and pulled out a gun to shoot his wife Samukelisiwe and her twin Attalia.

“He then attempted to shoot my wife, but the pistol he drew from his waist jammed,” Farai said as he narrated the events leading to the death of his sisters.

“My wife ran away and he chased her at the same time trying to reorganise the firearm.

“Some woman at the flats hid my wife and he returned. He asked me not to look at him and lie face down.”

He added: “They were having domestic problems and we tried to have them reconcile, but when my sister openly said she would no longer wanted him, he snapped and drew the firearm and killed them.”

Zhou’s young brother who was in the meeting jumped out of the window and fled.

After seeing his brother inlaw shoot dead his sisters, Zhou said he became numb.

Zhou was forced to lie face down but the gun jammed.

Sibanda, prior to the tragedy, posted an audio where he revealed to his brother that something bad would happen because he could not stand his wife’s infidelity.

This was Sibanda’s second marriage.

“She tells me difficult words,” Sibanda is heard saying in the audio.

“I left my wife for her, now this. I am broke. I cannot even repair my car.

“She tells me heavy words I cannot bear. If something bad happens, forgive me.”

Othillia said Samukelisiwe used to complain about Sibanda’s violent behaviour as the reason she wanted out.

“She said he was abusive and violent and regularly beat her up,” she said.

“She complained of serious abdominal pains resulting from regular kicking during violent episodes in their marriage.