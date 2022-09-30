Some apostolic sects shun ID blitz 

Source: Some apostolic sects shun ID blitz –Newsday Zimbabwe

Henry Machiri

REGISTRAR-General Henry Machiri says some apostolic sects are still refusing to get identity documents (IDs), death and birth certificates as government concludes its registration blitz today.

Government rolled out the exercise in April hoping to issue two million birth and registration documents to citizens across the country.

Machiri told NewsDay yesterday that the exercise is now winding down.

“We are winding off the mobile voter registration blitz which we started in April, and I am happy that we have surpassed our target of two million people who have registered to take identity cards, birth and death certificates. We surpassed the target in August,” Machiri said.

Asked about the apostolic sects response to the mobile registration blitz; Machiri said they were some which were against getting birth and death certificates, and identity cards.

“The Apostolic sects always remain hard-core when it comes to getting identification documents,” he said.

Zanu PF Mutare West MP Teedzai Muchimwe, a senior church member in the Johanne Marange Apostolic sect said: “As a church, we embraced the government’s mobile registration blitz and I am very aware that most of my church members have been helped by the government to get identity cards.”

The ruling Zanu PF party is targeting churches to garner votes in next year’s crucial elections. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gone across the country wooing various church denominations to vote for him.

