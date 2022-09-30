Cimas attains ISO certification

0

Source: Cimas attains ISO certification –Newsday Zimbabwe

CIMAS health group has attained ZWS ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, becoming the first medical services provider to achieve the standard as the company goes digital.

The certification means Cimas has attained a world-class Information Security Management System that ensures the security and confidentiality of clients’ information.

“To become certified Cimas made improvements to its information technology structure and various other aspects of its security, including training and risk assessment, before going through the audit and certification process with the Standards Association of Zimbabwe at its head office at Borrowdale Office Park in Harare.”

Speaking at the certificate handover ceremony in Harare on Wednesday, Cimas chief operating officer, Thando Kembo said they had securitised client information.

“Our ZWS ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification should reassure our members and other stakeholders that their confidential information is safe with us and that we are compliant with the international standard for ensuring the security of any information we hold related to them.”

Standards Association of Zimbabwe acting director general, Cosmus Mukoyi urged service providers to implement international standards to improve their businesses.

“The successful development and implementation of the ISMS will definitely have a more holistic and positive impact on Cimas’ clients, employees, communities, shareholders and wider stakeholders,” he said.

Related posts:

  1. News students’ body launched 
  2. Kariba, Hwange power plants obsolete
  3. Border towns embracing greening initiative
  4. ‘No easy road to recovery for Zim’ 
  5. Pastors4ED meet 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.