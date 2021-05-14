Source: South Africans warned of 3rd COVID-19 wave | The Herald

Minister Zweli Mkhize

Grace Kuria

South Africans in various provinces have been warned that the country is currently in the third wave of COVID-19.

News24 reports that in a communication that was widely distributed on Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: “Kindly note that the COVID-19 positive cases are rising rapidly.

For all intents and purposes, we are in third-wave even if not fitting in technical definition. The numbers will no longer go down other than if we start intensive containment measures.”

Zweli encouraged provinces to intensify response programmes.

“We need to meet frequently to see how to support each other. Contact tracing and quarantine is the mainstay of our response. It is NOW and NOT LATER.”

The country has thus far recorded 1,601,548 coronavirus cases and 54,967 deaths. AFRICA CGTN .