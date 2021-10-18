On 14 October 2021, the National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) and Ibhetshu Likazulu visited Silobela, an agricultural village in Kwekwe District in the Midlands Province of Zimbabwe

Source: Statement in solidarity with the families of the Silobela 12 – The Zimbabwean

The visit was necessitated by the theft and destruction of a Gukurahundi Memorial plaque on 1 September 2021 after it had been unveiled on 30 August 2021 in commemoration of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. The plaque was built in remembrance of the men known as the Silobela 12, who were abducted and disappeared on 31 January 1985.

The NTJWG and Ibhetshu Likazulu met with representatives of the families of the Silobela 12 to discuss the theft, what it signifies to them, how they would like to proceed in light of the theft, and their needs. From those discussions, the following issues arose:

The building of memorials is a key part of healing, and the theft of the plaque is detrimental to the healing process as it re-traumatises families of victims of violence and reminds them of the events of 31 January 1985 when their loved ones were abducted.

There is a need for counselling and trauma healing services to be urgently provided to the Silobela families to help them heal as individuals, as families, and as a community.

Compensation is a key concern for the people of Silobela.

The families of the Silobela 12 are struggling to find peace and to forgive the perpetrators not only because no formal apology has been issued, but also because the national authorities have not taken any action to deal with the theft of the memorial plaque which is viewed as an endorsement of the theft.

While some families of the Silobela 12 are willing to speak out about the events of 31 January 1985, the trauma suffered by the families coupled with the theft of the memorial plaque makes others fearful and apprehensive that they might face retribution for speaking out.

The NTJWG remains committed to working with Ibhetshu Likazulu and the people of Silobela to bring healing to their families and community. To that end, the NTJWG calls upon the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) to honour its mandate and engage with victims and survivors and their families of all epochs of violence in Zimbabwe. This must be done to give victims, survivors, and their families a voice in transitional justice processes so the process can be done in a manner that addresses their needs and expectations.