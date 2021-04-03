Source: Steward in major system upgrade – DailyNews

STEWARD Bank, the largest bank by customer base, is this weekend undertaking its biggest system upgrade since its acquisition from TN Bank in 2013.

The Cassava Smartech-owned bank is upgrading its Temenos T24 core banking system to the R19 version, the latest version of the banking system on the market.

The migration to the new banking platform follows months of work in the background in which the bank, a leader in digital financial services, has been working with the technical partner and system vendor to deliver the new platform.

Courage Mashavave, Steward Bank chief executive, said compared to the bank’s old system, the new platform had much greater capacity and was faster. He said it was much more secure and scalable in ways that will give the bank more flexibility and improve the customer experience.

“We are excited to be finally cutting over to our new system this weekend. We are confident the new system, which is the latest version on the market, will vastly improve the customer experience in that it is significantly faster and a lot more robust and stable than the old version.

“Because the new system is scalable and flexible, it will enable us to offer more products and services to more customers on a very secure and modern banking platform,” Mashavave said.

He said the project was the largest technology investment that Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe, the bank’s holding company, had made in the bank to date.

