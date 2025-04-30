Source: Stop blame game, join the fight: Zacc – The Southern Eye

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has called on the public to desist from blaming the commission for the rampant corruption bedevilling the country, adding that Zimbabweans should join hands in the fight against the scourge.

The Zacc Midlands provincial head Simbarashe Zvidzai said the commission could not succeed in combating the scourge without the input of other stakeholders.

He was speaking in the Midlands capital at a meeting jointly organised by Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA) and Transparency International Zimbabwe.

“Let us work together, let us avoid emotions and the blame game if we are to successfully combat corruption. Zacc cannot do it alone and we should work together as a community to fight corruption,” Zvidzai said.

He said contrary to the perception that the commission was a toothless bulldog, the anti-corruption organisation had dealt with a number of cases including high profile ones.

“Convictions have been there and maybe the challenge is on feedback. So basically as a commission we urge the media to make follow-ups on corruption cases up to the end,” Zvidzai said.

GRRA director Cornelia Selipiwe weighed in saying people should take advantage of Zacc offices in the province and report cases.

“Let us take advantage of Zacc offices in the Midlands capital and take the initiative to report corruption,” he said.

“Let us not speculate that Zacc automatically know the corruption cases we come across. The issue is what can we do together and not necessarily what Zacc can do alone.”

Speaking at the same meeting Gweru district public prosecutor Brian Mzemba said there were no sacred cows when the National Prosecution Authority dealt with corruption cases at the courts.

He, however, said in some high profile cases accused persons at times used their financial muscle to hire lawyers and drag cases.