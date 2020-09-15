Source: TelOne launches vehicle tracking system | The Herald

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

TELONE has launched a vehicle tracking and fleet management system called TelTrack to ensure that organisations keep track of their vehicles and to help improve efficiencies in fleet management.

The system, which allows organisations to monitor their vehicles’ speed, location, driving behaviour and fuel usage, was launched by Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere yesterday at the TelOne Learning Centre in Belvedere, Harare.

Dr Muswere applauded TelOne for being innovative and contributing towards the realisation of Vision 2030.

“It is products like TelTrack that respond directly to the call for a digital Zimbabwe, which is a key priority under Government’s Vision 2030,” Dr Muswere said.

“This system comes at a time when the dynamics in the market continue to evolve and has since proven its capability in tech fleet management; buoyed on the back of TelOne’s robust telecommunications infrastructure particularly the National Operations Centre, which we launched a few months ago.

“I am pleased to announce that as part of Government efforts to improve efficiency, and under the guidance of the Ministry, TelOne has partnered with CMED in providing this very service for the management of Government vehicles.”

Dr Muswere said the tracking units for the system were being installed daily on the national fleet to boost efficiencies and come up with a valuable digital data that will be used to effectively manage Government’s vehicles.

“I am also told that the product has been embraced by a number of our councils and other private players. Most pleasing with this launch is the evidence that TelOne is on a serious drive to diversify its business portfolio by coming up with value added services solutions which ride on their current products and services offering.

“Instead of just offering data services, products like TelTrack demonstrate that there is a great future for TelOne and the business in Zimbabwe. Let me also assure business representatives here present that TelOne is our gem, which we have polished and has not disappointed in all the products that they have been launching,” he said.

TelOne managing director Mrs Chipo Mutasa said TelTrack is a world class tracking and monitoring solution based on a globally accepted technology in use in 23 countries.

“It is a product aimed at ensuring that organisations have sight and are able to improve their fleet’s efficiencies by curbing abuse of an organisation’s resources. The system helps fleet owners and managers track the location of their vehicles.

“This not only helps manage their drivers but also helps in location and recovery of stolen vehicles.

“This comes in handy especially now with the number of car thefts rising with a 37 percent increase in car thefts having been recorded in 2019,” she said.