Source: Ten vuzu party goers arrested – DailyNews

Tamary Chikiwa

in BULAWAYO

POLICE in Bulawayo arrested people who were holding a vuzu party in Emganwini suburb in the city at the weekend, the Daily News reports.



National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said officers on patrol in the suburb arrested 10 people holding a party and seized a cooler box and empty bottles of 750mls blended whisky.

Vuzu parties are indoor gatherings common in Bulawayo mostly hosted by teenagers without adult supervision where binge drinking, drugs and illicit sex take place.

Nyathi said law enforcement forces are targeting people who violate lockdown regulations. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police is warming the public against vuzu parties and breaking lockdown regulations,” he said.

Nyathi said police do not condone parties because they were super spreaders of Covid-19.

“Mostly at parties that’s where people infect each other. Parties are super spreaders and we do not condone that. Anyone who violates this risks being arrested as we did to these people in Bulawayo.”

Nyathi urged the public to take lockdown regulations seriously, saying cooperation between the security forces and the public will help control the spread of the virus.

“This is not a police issue but our issue as a country. Let’s unite and follow all guidelines and regulations set by the government so as to control the spread of Covid-19,” he said.