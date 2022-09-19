Tension ahead of central committee elections

0

Source: Tension ahead of central committee elections -Newsday Zimbabwe

Mike Bimha

Factional fights have erupted in the ruling Zanu PF party ahead of elections for central committee members slated for this weekend.

The central committee is the principal and highest decision-making body of the party, and officials have opened the floor for aspiring members to submit CVs for vetting, with elections to be held on Saturday.

Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha recently issued a circular on set minimum qualifications for participation in the elections.

 A party insider said they had set traditional conditions for one to take part in the central committee elections.

In Manicaland sources, who spoke to this publication, said former Agriculture minister Joseph Made, former finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, former Information minister Christopher Mushohwe, and former local government deputy minister, Christopher Chingosho could fall by the wayside. The quartet will be eager to make it into the top four in the (Makoni) district where Information Communication Technology minister Jenfan Muswere and Shadreck Chipanga are ruling the roost.

 “In Makoni district, there is a bid to inject new blood with the likes of Muswere and Chipanga expected to be elected into the central committee, and we are aware that Chingosho is being frustrated,” an official said.

 Other Zanu PF bigwigs in Nyanga district who handed in their CVs for the central committee positions are Nyanga South legislator Supa Mandiwanzira, current central committee member Moses Gutu, former Nyanga North legislator Hubert Nyanhongo, and current Nyanga North legislator Chido Sanyatwe.

“Preparations for the central committee elections are at an advanced stage but l don’t know about factionalism,” he said.

There are also indications that some senior Zanu PF members preferred to contest for positions in rural areas, especially in Mashonaland West. The most notable shift was made by Zanu PF spokesperson and war veteran leader Christopher Mutsvangwa who submitted papers to be considered for a central committee position representing Mhondoro-Mubayira. The shift is seen as an indication that Mutsvangwa would contest in Mhondoro-Mubayira, his rural home in next year’s elections having stood previously as a candidate for Norton.

In Zvimba, West Marian Chombo submitted her papers although sources in Zanu PF said her undoing could be her not having been a provincial member for five years as per one of the requirements.

Out-of-favour Webster Shamu submitted his CV for consideration ahead of former Zanu PF youth chairperson Vengai Musengi in Chegutu East. Former Harare North legislator  Terence Mukupe is planning a comeback in his rural home of Hurungwe North. Mukupe will fight it out with senior members Rueben Marumahoko and Ability Gandawa.

Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna will face off against Abia Mujeri and Tapera Table.

Deputy minister of Media, Information and Publicity Kindness Paradza is poised for a central committee position despite a challenge from Pheneas Makumbe.  In Chinhoyi Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe will fight it out with Alderman Marashwa, Charles Mutisi and Alderman Simba Kanzou

All members who successfully submitted CVs awaits recommendations by the provincial co-ordinating committee this afternoon.

In Mashonaland West, officials resolved that Ziyàmbi Ziyambi, Mutsvangwa, Douglas Mombeshora and  Madzongwe will not be contested.

Related posts:

  1. ZANU PF deliberates with business on economic growth 
  2. Zanu PF goes for broke 
  3. RBZ releases 2 000 gold coins 
  4. We’ll defend Zanu PF rule: War vets
  5. Zanu PF official suspended over violence 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.