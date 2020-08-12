Tensions rise in Zim over SA envoy snub – Tendai Biti speaks to eNCA 

Zimbabwe’s main opposition says the cancellation of its meeting with the South African envoys is an indication that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not ready to resolve the national crisis. eNCA’s Duduzile Ramela spoke to MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti.

Baleka Mbete, Sydney Mufamadi and advocate Ngoako Abel Ramatlhodi met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House and were expected to meet main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and civic society organisations.