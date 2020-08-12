Tensions rise in Zim over SA envoy snub – Tendai Biti speaks to eNCA 

0

Source: Tensions rise in Zim over SA envoy snub – Tendai Biti speaks to eNCA – Nehanda TV

Zimbabwe’s main opposition says the cancellation of its meeting with the South African envoys is an indication that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not ready to resolve the national crisis. eNCA’s Duduzile Ramela spoke to MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti.

Baleka Mbete, Sydney Mufamadi and advocate Ngoako Abel Ramatlhodi met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House and were expected to meet main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and civic society organisations.

Related posts:

  1. ED Speech: The people react 
  2. ED govt faces growing international condemnation over crackdown
  3. President consoles Chamisa
  4. SA red flags reports of human rights violations in Zimbabwe, but the state denies ‘war on citizens’ 
  5. PICTURES: The South Africa envoys met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at state house
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *