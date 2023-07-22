Source: The Curious Case of Chicken Inn: Unraveling the Chicken Conspiracy

Picture this: It’s a beautiful day in Zimbabwe, and you find yourself in the bustling streets of Gweru. Your stomach growls, craving something delicious to satisfy your hunger. Your eyes catch a glimpse of the vibrant sign that reads “Chicken Inn,” beckoning you to indulge in some fast food goodness. Little did you know, dear reader, that you were about to step into a world filled with deception, intrigue, and outrageously tasty chicken.