Source: There’s no one better placed to educate our children over ED regime abysmal failures than parents!

The opportunity to help our children with their learning, especially in light of the more demanding CALA (continuous assessment learning activity) curriculum – which requires much research and analytical thinking – can be taxing on parents, as they are called upon to chip in, now and again, since they may not have adequate material, and the usually costly platforms, for thorough inquiry into the various topics at hand.