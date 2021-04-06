Source: Thieves pounce on Hurungwe Children’s Home – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

THIEVES broke into the deserted Hurungwe Children’s Home in Karoi last week and went away with several bed covers and blankets, among other items.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove said the theft occurred on April 1 after the home was controversially closed by the Social Welfare Department in February.

“I can confirm that police are investigating a break-in at Hurungwe Children’s Home in Karoi that occurred on April 1 and was discovered on April 2. A police report was made and missing goods included 150 bed covers donated by Higher Life Foundation, 20 blankets, 45 sealed second-hand clothes bales and four wooden chairs. Investigations are still in progress,’’Chitove said.

Sources told NewsDay that police had picked up two former inmates and workers for questioning.

The home was closed under controversial circumstances amid revelations that two Lions Club International factions had turned the home into a battleground.

The home was guarded by Fawcett Security Company for a few days after its closure as the inmates were moved to Kadoma Training Institute.

Hurungwe Children’s Home was established in 1999 as Karoi Women Institute Children Home, with Dinni Yvone as the founder.

It was sponsored by mostly white farmers before the land reform programme, and the late Moses Kasimonje under Justice for Children took over

in 2004.