Source: Makokoba COVID-19 taskforce delivers water to residents – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

MAKOKOBA residents will soon get more water supplies after the local COVID-19 taskforce roped in several businesspeople to assist the area with the provision of the precious liquid.

Several parts of Makokoba still receive erratic water supplies, even though water-rationing has been eased in Bulawayo.

The suburb, the oldest in Bulawayo, has a huge population.

Makokoba COVID-19 taskforce co-ordinator Dingaan Ndlovu said his team of volunteers was working tirelessly to improve water provision in their community.

“We have done a lot in Makokoba for the community to make sure we deal with the water challenges. Water has become more essential since the pandemic emerged and you can imagine with the multiple households in one house, these have added onto the rising population,” he said.

“Makokoba COVID-19 taskforce is the one that is running the bulk water delivery programme and our donor is Lion Stores. It is us who consulted the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to seek permission to deliver bulk water to the community.”

City by-laws restrict private organisations from providing water due to safety issues.

“BCC engineering department provided us its laboratory personnel to go and do water tests at the Lion Stores’ boreholes to determine the level of safety of that borehole water for community consumption, hence the city council did the tests and gave us the results and that is how we got to receive the water that we receive from our donor,” Ndlovu said.

About 150 members of the Makokoba community are part of the taskforce and have volunteered to do community awareness to fight COVID-19.

“We wish other businesses would embark on social corporate responsibility and do the same,” Ndlovu said.