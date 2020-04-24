Things to Know About Online Casinos

Online casinos have been at the forefront of the gambling industry since their spike in popularity in 2015. Millions of people started registering on their sites to enjoy some of the best and latest casino games. Statistics have shown that their total revenue in 2019 was over $60 billion and that number is more than likely to double by 2022. The recent COVID-19 outbreak stirred the research a bit and made the research much harder.

Every casino site provides players with a unique experience, which is why we wanted to take a closer look at them and give you an insight on some of their best features and mention some things to know about them. All of them will explain how they became so popular and why many people favour them over the land-based casinos. Let’s start.

Advantages Over Land-Based Casinos

Online casinos have numerous advantages over land-based casinos. For starters, their payout percentages are much better. Land-based casinos have a 60% payout percentages, while online casinos have around 80%. Regular promotions and bonuses are held at online casinos, which is why they are well-known for rewarding all the players. For example, upon registering, every new player receives a Welcome Bonus. Loyalty Programs are also included, among many other promotions.

Lastly, one of the biggest advantages is their availability. Unlike land-based casinos, you can access casino sites at any place and at any time. You can enjoy the best gambling games at home, while travelling, or when you are taking your break from work etc. Internet connection is all that is needed.

Secure Sites

We all know how artificial intelligence is set to become a big thing soon. Online casinos are among the first industries that have implemented AI to a degree where everything now relies on it. AI is in charge of the site’s security and it is doing a fantastic job with every passing minute. The security software known as SSL-encryption receives all the data from the players and turns it into an unbreakable code. That’s why casino sites are among the most secure sites in the online world.

Lots of Payment Methods

There are numerous payment methods accepted at online casinos. Credit/debit cards, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, and bank transfers are among them. Recently, many online casinos even started accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin. The beauty in these cryptocurrencies is that they are optimized for this kind of use and all deposits and withdrawals with them are instant.

We would like to add that online casinos also accept many currencies.

Anonymity

Finally, we have one of the best features. Every registered player at online casinos plays under an alias. Casino sites have made sure that the players have anonymity to increase their safety. Using cryptocurrencies can also increase your anonymity since they leave no trace. The anonymity is also among the biggest advantages that online casinos have over the land-based casinos.