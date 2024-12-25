Festivities lined up countrywide in celebration of Christmas

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Herald Reporters

Zimbabweans join the Christian world in celebrating Christmas Day today, with festivities lined up across the country.

Grocery, clothing, fresh produce and toy retailers enjoyed brisk business as shoppers continued to flood shops to get whatever was outstanding, while others got paid yesterday and joined the fray.

Mbare Musika Fresh Produce Market was teeming with customers in the morning while top retailers and the tuckshops were overwhelmed with customers.

In Harare, illegal pick-up points such as the Sam Nujoma Street Extension after Herbert Chitepo Street used by travellers to Mashonaland Central Province, the area opposite Roadport Terminus along Robert Mugabe Road used by those travelling to Manicaland and Mashonaland East, and the Trabablas Interchange, formerly Mbudzi Roundabout used by those heading to parts of Mashonaland East and Masvingo, among other points, had large volumes of people seeking transport.

The flurry of activity in shops led to crowded walkways and long lines at payment points.

Mr Bothwell Chijongwe, who owns a shop along Cameron Street in Harare, said: “We have seen a 50 percent rise in sales since yesterday. People are scrambling to find last-minute gifts and it has been non-stop business for us since morning. It has been a good festive season for businesspeople like myself.”

Some shops that traditionally close at 5pm, extended trading hours to about 8pm while street vendors remained there until late in the night.

The Herald witnessed an increase in traffic congestion in the downtown area and Mbare as vehicles filled parking lots and those that couldn’t get space ended up parking in the middle of the road, with many of them being arrested by municipal and national police.

A transporter, Mr Andrew Mandaza, said business was brisk as evidenced by the more trips they have been doing since December 15.

“The demand for transport has skyrocketed, with many people eager to reach their destinations for the holidays and even commuters to get into town to buy goods.

“As transporters, we are encouraging each other to take extra care on the roads to eliminate loss of lives this year,” he said.

Errant bus crews and rogue operators yesterday took advantage of the high demand for transport to double fares.

For the Harare-Mhondoro route, where between US$3 to US$5 is normally charged, operators were demanding up to US$15.

Ms Ana Chinjanja, who was travelling to Mhondoro, said it was not a good business practice to take advantage of consumers, just because there was high demand.

“Bus fares have shot up so much that some people are being priced out of travelling to their rural homes to reunite with family and friends over the holidays. I understand there is more demand during the holidays, but these fare increases are outrageous,” she said.

But some vendors said it was impossible for them to travel since they were going to remain on the streets till late to ensure consumers got the goods they required.

Bulawayo was abuzz with activity as last-minute Christmas shoppers thronged the city, creating a lively and bustling atmosphere while banking halls, supermarkets and beauty salons were packed.

Vendors and other businesses recorded brisk sales.

In the central business district (CBD), long queues formed outside banks as people withdrew money for festive season expenses.

Popular money transfer agents were overwhelmed with customers collecting remittances from relatives abroad.

An elderly woman, Gogo Mpofu, expressed her joy after receiving money from her children overseas.