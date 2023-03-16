Source: Top ZNAORT official resigns –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mangezi said he was forced to stand for the upcoming Zanu PF primary elections.

A TOP official at the Zimbabwe National Association of Organisations of Resident’s Trusts (ZNAORT) has been forced to quit the organisation after he expressed his interest to contest in Zanu PF primary elections set for this weekend.

Zanu PF will hold its primaries to select candidates to represent the party in the elections set for July or August.

ZNAORT is an apex board representing residents associations and trustees across the country.

In a statement, ZNAORT chairperson Shepherd Shalvar Chikomba said they were shocked to learn that its Mashonaland West provincial organising secretary, Fastion Mangezi, submitted his CV to contest the Zanu PF primaries for the Kaori town council ward 5 seat.

The seat is currently held by Zanu PF councillor, Thomas Mbiri.

“Let the residents and all stakeholders know that ZNOART is a non-political entity that is bigger than any individual. Whilst ZNOART operates according to the national constitution which guarantees freedom of association, ZNOART has its own constitution which prohibits political candidates from holding its public posts,” Chikomba said in a statement.

“To that effect, all those on the wrong side of this ZNOART non-political guideline must resign in writing on their own and become ordinary resident members otherwise the organization expels them.”

“I am here to announce to you my fellow ZNOART family that due to political pressure from all angles of my ward, I am going to step down from the post of Mashonald West Organising Secretary to become a general member with immediate effect,” Mangezi said