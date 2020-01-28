Source: Trade unionist Matombo dies – NewsDay Zimbabwe January 28, 2020

FORMER Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president, Lovemore Matombo, has died.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Matombo died on Monday at his Greendale home in Harare.

There has been an outpour of condolences over the passing on of the veteran trade unionist from several quarters, with many describing him as a “trade unionist par excellence.”

The ZCTU said in Matombo, they have lost a dedicated trade unionist who shall forever be remembered “for his bravery and committed leadership in the workers’ struggle.”