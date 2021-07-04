Trio caught with 6kg ivory

THREE men have been arrested after they were found in possession of five elephant tusks weighing 6.7 kg and valued at US$1143.93.

The trio, Godknows Nyoni (32) Insiza, Admire Gomba (44) and Promise Lunga (21) of Lupane, were arrested at the Ntabazinduna tollgate on Wednesday.

They appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Linear Khumalo facing a charge of possession of unmarked/unregistered ivory and were remanded in custody to July 15.

For the state, Milton Moyo narrated to the court that on Wednesday night police received a tip-off which led to the arrest of the three.

“On June 30 at 10PM a tipoff was received that the trio was driving along Harare Road from Lorchard Farm, Insiza, in a black VW polo without registration plates. At around 22:30 detectives from CID MFFU in conjuction with Zimbabwe National Parks Management Authority reacted to the information,” said Moyo.

“They intercepted the car at the Ntabazinduna Tollgate before it had proceeded to Bulawayo. Nyoni was driving the car, Gomba was on the passenger seat while Lunga was seated at the back next to a sack containing the ivory.”

Moyo added that the tusks were taken to the department of Parks and Wildlife where they were tested and confirmed in the presence of the trio.