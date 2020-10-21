Source: Tsenengamu granted ZWL$10 000 bail – NewsDay Zimbabwe

FORMER Zanu PF youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu, who was arrested last week on allegations of inciting public violence, was yesterday granted $10 000 bail by a High Court judge.

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

He was among activists accused of mobilising for the July 31 anti-corruption protests.

He is facing the same charges as MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume, who were released after spending several weeks in remand prison.

Tsenengamu was denied bail at the Harare Magistrates Court following his arrest on charges of inciting public violence before the successful High Court appeal