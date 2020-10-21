Corona tests were conducted on the occasion of the Zimbabwe cricket team’s tour of Pakistan, the reports of which came in.

Source: All the players of the Zimbabwe team were cleared in the Corona Test – The Zimbabwean

Sources told The Zimbabwean, the Zimbabwean players practiced today after the Corona Test, however, all the Zimbabwean players and officials will remain in quarantine till the 27th.

The Zimbabwean team will practice at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on the 28th and 29th.

On the other hand, the corona tests of the players of Pakistan cricket team have also been taken. The training camp for Pakistani players will consist of 4 days for which the PCB has allowed the players to have families with them.

It may be recalled that the first ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played on October 30 in Rawalpindi, the second ODI on November 1 and the third and final match on November 3.

Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliya