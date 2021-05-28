Source: President to commission officer cadets | The Herald

Officer cadets set to be commissioned today.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

President Mnangagwa is this morning expected to commission 138 regular officer cadets who have completed an 18-month course with the Military Academy in Gweru.

The President, who is also the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander-in-Chief has arrived for the ceremony.

The course started off with 205 cardets but some could not complete the 18-month gruelling course and dropped out.

Thirteen of those graduating today are females in line with the ZDF gender policy.

The officers are also graduating with a diploma in military training and education an affiliation of the Midlands State University which was running in parallel with the regular officers cadet course.