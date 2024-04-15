Source: UFIC worshipper defrauded by churchmate –Newsday Zimbabwe

Lesley Makosa (39) was remanded out of custody to April 16 for routine remand pending investigations when he appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa last week.

A UNITED Family International Church (UFIC) worshipper was reportedly duped of US$15 000 by fellow church member in a deal to acquire a haulage truck from the United Kingdom.

He was being accused of defrauding Fredrick Mauto (50) of New Mabvuku in Harare.

According to State papers, Mauto and Makosa are not related, but worship together at UFIC.

Prosecutor Dzidzai Josiah said in December 2017, Makosa misrepresented to Mauto that he could import a haulage truck from the United Kingdom.

The court heard that Mauto expressed interest in the vehicle and gave Makosa US$15 000 to facilitate its importation.

The court heard that Makosa promised to avail all the relevant documents on the delivery date.

Josiah further alleged that Makosa failed to deliver the truck and could not give a satisfactory explanation to Mauto, leading to his arrest.