ZITF tips Nkomo to bring more business from India

According to an Extraordinary Government Gazette promulgated by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed four new ambassadors to lead the country’s diplomatic missions in China, India, Saudi Arabia and at the United Nations (UN).

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company (ZITF) has said the appointment of its deputy chief executive Stella Nkomo as the new ambassador to India will help to bring more exhibitors from the south Asian giant at the premier local exhibition.

In a congratulatory message, ZITF Company chief executive Nicholas Ndebele said his organisation was proud to “have one of own conferred with such an honour and important national responsibility”.

“Based on her distinguished career and proven leadership while with the ZITF Company, we have no doubt that she will continue to represent Zimbabwe well,” Ndebele said.

He said they were also excited at the prospect of working with Nkomo to foster stronger business and trade ties between Zimbabwe and India.

“In particular, we anticipate an increase in participation of companies from India in our future exhibition platforms,’’ Ndebele said.

Mnangagwa also appointed career diplomat Taonga Mushayavanhu Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the UN in New York, while Abigail Shonhiwa was posted to China.

Former Public Service Commission chairperson Jonathan Wutawunashe will be Zimbabwe’s envoy to Saudi Arabia.