Source: Unidentified man spends 3 months in mortuary – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

AN unidentified man, whose body was retrieved from a bushy area in Zvishavane three months ago, is still in the mortuary as he had no identification particulars, police have confirmed.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday said the body of the man believed to be in his mid-30s was found on June 11 in a bushy area in Mudereri village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane.

“ZRP is concerned with cases of deaths of people without identification particulars,” Mahoko said.

“The call comes against a background of the body of a man who has gone for over three months without being identified.”

He said the body was being held at Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary. Mahoko said the deceased is dark in complexion, has dreadlocks, barefooted and was wearing a long sleeved grey shirt and khaki trousers when his body was

discovered.

He appealed to families missing a relative matching the same description to approach Zvishavane police or any nearest police station.