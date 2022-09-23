Validity Extension of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits “far from a resolution”: Catholic Priest

Fr. Peter John Pearson said, “A validity extension of ZEPs is far from a resolution. The reality is, of course, that few of the holders actually qualify for the alternative visas such as those linked to critical skills, spousal connections and the like.”

“While it was always clear that possession of a ZEP did not imply an entitlement to permanent residence, no matter how long the holder remained in South Africa, this might be a good time to open that possibility for ZEP holders,” said Fr. Pearson in the Monday, September 19 interview.

The CPLO Director whose work includes issues related to refugees, migrants, and displaced people at parliament level, highlighted Pope Francis’ four migration verbs of welcoming, protecting, promoting, and integrating, and suggested that Catholic leaders advocate for permanent residence for the ZEPs holders.

“I hope that given how Catholic social teachings have developed in this area around issues of justice, especially, but also given the Pope’s famous four verbs, I believe the leadership needs to push for permanent residence. For me that’s the clear goal of our advocacy,” he said.

The South African Priest added, “All who hold such a permit have been in the country for at least thirteen years, if not longer, and have contributed to the economy, started families, raised children and settled into regular patterns of social and economic engagement, they should surely qualify for permanent residence.”

“There is no reason at all, given the way permanent residence has been available in this country, that there is a history of granting it after X number of years,” Fr Pearson further said.

He continued, “Given that there is the international precedent, but also, I think there is the issue of clear justice, that people who have been here for so long and have contributed to South Africa, have contributed to the fiscus, have started families here. The only just outcome would be to offer a permanent residence.”

The CPLO Director went on to explain, “We are not opening the doors to millions of people to come from other parts of Africa or the world to come and seek a residence; we we’re not promoting any of that. We’re simply saying there is every good reason that people who have been here legally should be allowed to continue legally.”

In the September 19 interview, Fr. Pearson slammed vigilante groups and political parties who are using “anti-foreigner” sentiment to gain support in the build up to the 2024 general elections, the seventh elections to be held in South Africa post-apartheid, which will see the election of a new National Assembly and the Provincial legislature.

“We think those are designed to speak into the growing anti-foreign feeling that is so prevalent in South Africa and to get popularity. We must expect that as we build up towards an election in 2024 that parties who have seen that the kind of anti-immigrant sentiment is something that constituents are responding to will bang that drum in order to get political gain from it,” Fr. Pearson told ACI Africa.